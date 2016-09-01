Police arrest 23 for DUI

During the week of Aug. 22-28, Hawaii Island police arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in traffic crashes. Two of the drivers were younger than 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were: South Hilo, nine; Puna and Kona, seven each.

So far this year, there have been 691 DUI arrests compared to 688 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.4 percent.

There have been 938 major accidents so far this year compared to 1,010 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.7 percent.

So far this year, there have been 17 official fatalities, compared to 15 official fatalities at this time last year. This represents an increase of 13.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide, police said.