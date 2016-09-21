Police arrest 22 for DUI

During the week of Sept. 12-18, Hawaii Island police arrested 22 motorists for DUI. Seven of the drivers were involved in traffic crashes; three of the drivers were younger than 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were: Kona, 11; South Hilo, nine; South Kohala and Puna, one each.

So far this year, there have been 772 DUI arrests compared to 758 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.8 percent.

There have been 994 major accidents so far this year compared to 1,095 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.2 percent.

So far this year, there have been 21 official traffic fatalities compared to 15 official fatalities during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 50 percent for fatal crashes and 40 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide, police said.