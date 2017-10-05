Police arrest 20 for DUI
During the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1, Hawaii Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents.
The numbers of arrests by district were: Kona, nine; Puna, seven; South Hilo, three; and South Kohala, one.
So far this year, there have been 869 DUI arrests compared to 814 during the same period last year, an increase of 6.8 percent.
There have been 1,011 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,041 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2.9 percent.
To date, there have been 26 official traffic fatalities, compared to 21 official fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 23.8 percent for official fatalities. There also have been four vehicle-related deaths this year police don’t count toward the official total because two occurred on private property and the other two in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide, police said.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.