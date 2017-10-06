Partial weekend road closures set

Portions of Shower Drive and Pohaku Drive in Puna will be closed for part of this weekend for the Keaau-Pahoa Road shoulder lane conversion project.

Shower Drive will be closed 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday from Keaau-Pahoa Road to 28th Avenue.

Pohaku Drive will be closed from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday from Keaau-Pahoa Road to Pohaku Circle.

Crews will be milling the existing roadway and filling it with hot mix asphalt.

Using the hot mix asphalt and extending weekend work hours will allow workers to complete paving in one weekend, rather than over the course of a week, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Electronic message boards will be posted in the area notifying drivers of the closures.