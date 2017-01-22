Park rangers seek witnesses to fatal car accident

National Park Service rangers are seeking witnesses to a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 11 at the Namakanipaio Campground intersection in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses to the accident are asked to call Park Dispatch at (808) 985-6170, and may remain anonymous.

Rangers reported that a white Hyundai Elantra and a blue Toyota Scion were involved in the traffic accident about 1 p.m. The driver of the Hyundai, a 65-year-old man from New Jersey, was fatally injured. The other driver, a 33-year-old local male, was transported to Hilo Medical Center by ambulance.

Rangers and bystanders performed CPR on the 65-year-old male, then a medic unit from the Hawai‘i County Fire Department arrived and took over patient care. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Both men were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The accident caused a complete closure of Highway 11 between mile markers 32 and 34 for several hours Saturday afternoon while officials investigated the scene. Both lanes of the highway were open by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Hawaii County Police Department is aiding the NPS in the investigation.

The identification of the victims is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.