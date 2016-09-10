Pahoa woman faces property crime charges

A 48-year-old Puna woman has been charged with 18 offenses in connection with a Sept. 3 burglary.

Power tools, jewelry, household items, personal documents and blank checks were taken from a home on 15th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision, police said.

Investigation led to the identity of a suspect, Bella Rita Carvalho of Pahoa, who was arrested in Orchidland on Wednesday afternoon. She was taken to the Hilo police cellblock while the investigation continued.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Carvalho was charged with burglary, theft, habitual property crimes, promoting a harmful drug, four counts of unauthorized possession of confidential information, and 10 counts of forgery.

Her bail was set at $195,000 and she remains at the cellblock pending her initial court appearance scheduled for Monday.