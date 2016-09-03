Pahoa man charged for June break-in

A Puna man faces burglary and theft charges in connection with a June break-in.

On June 9, a 65-year-old man reported that his home on Road 9 in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision had been broken into and household items had been removed.

An investigation identified as 42-year-old Billymack Moore of Pahoa as the suspect, police said.

Moore, who was in police custody for unrelated offenses, was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft. His bail was set at $10,250.

His initial court appearance was scheduled for Friday.