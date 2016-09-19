Organizers of Portuguese Center hope progress will boost donations
The Portuguese Cultural and Education Center plans to begin courting major donors in addition to seeking donations from the general public.
The 140th anniversary of the arrival of Hawaii’s first Portuguese immigrants happens in two years — and organizers hope to celebrate at the intersection of Ponahawai and Komohana streets.
That’s the location of land donated for the center by Frank DeLuz III, a land manager whose great-grandfather came to Hawaii when the sugar industry needed plant managers and reached out to the Portuguese people.
Planners emphasized Friday that many steps have been accomplished that make the center closer to reality:
• A petition and letters demonstrating community support, especially from Hilo and Honokaa, have been supplied to the Legislature.
• Land has been donated and awaits construction.
• A 501(c)3 has been created.
• A $1 million grants-in-aid award has been confirmed by the state.
• There are additional grants that may become available when other steps get accomplished.
• Preliminary architectural plans are complete.
• Initial cost estimates have been made.
Marlene Hapai, president of the Hawaii Island Portuguese Chamber of Commerce, said planners will be seeking additional grants and donations to reach the estimated cost of $4.3 million.
“We’re looking at various ways,” Hapai said. “Definitely, naming opportunities will be available for major donors who want to help.”
Hapai said Portuguese Day in the Park, slated for Feb. 12, 2017, will have special significance this year because it, too, will support construction of the center.
“Our goal is to have something by September, 2018 to commemorate the anniversary of the arrival of the first Portuguese,” Hapai said.
DeLuz said Portuguese people were the first to develop a close relationship with King Kamehameha.
“They used to come through here to go around the world,” he said.
Planners will be working toward release of the $1 million state grant and will meet with the county “to make sure that we have the green light, especially on land use and the building,” Hapai said.
The Cultural and Education Center will include the ability to have “family reunions” with people anywhere in the world with live video feeds on a large television screen.
Photos of the ships that brought Portuguese people to the islands will be on display, along with log entries from ship captains and the surnames of passengers.
Ship manifests will be available so descendants can discover their family name, who came and where each ship came from. It’s been a long road from the initial idea for a center to being ready to put all the pieces together, finish fundraising and begin construction.
“I think people are ready. They’re ready to give — to get this thing going,” Hapai said.
Those wishing to donate can visit the Chamber’s website at http://hipcc.org/cultural-and-education-center.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.