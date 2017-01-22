Officer fires shot in stolen car incident

Police are investigating an incident in which an officer fired a shot at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning in Papaikou.

The officer was conducting checks for a late-model Toyota Tacoma and an early-model Nissan Altima reported stolen from a home in Pepeekeo and encountered both vehicles plus a light-green Honda Civic sedan, on Enoka Place in Papaikou.

According to police, as the officer approached the three vehicles and got out of his car, the Honda’s driver drove directly at him. The officer fired his service weapon in the direction of the Honda’s driver, who swerved, drove past the officer and fled. The Nissan’s driver was stopped and arrested. The Toyota pickup the drove away on Enoka Place and later was found abandoned.

The officer who discharged his firearm, a veteran of almost six years, wasn’t injured.

Police arrested 18-year-old Royden Kekoa Wilbur of no permanent address on suspicion of second-degree theft. He is being held at the Hilo cellblock while detectives investigate.

Also under investigation is the possibility that the Honda may have been stolen earlier in the evening from a shopping center on Makaala St. in Hilo. Detectives are checking nearby businesses for video footage. The stolen Honda was described as a turquoise 2000 Honda Civic four-door sedan with license plate number ZDH 926.

Police have initiated an attempted first-degree murder investigation, as well as additional second-degree theft and attempted second-degree theft cases.

As standard practice in any officer-involved shooting, the Hilo Criminal Investigations Section will conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting and the Office of Professional Standards, the department’s internal affairs unit, will conduct an administrative investigation.

Anyone who saw a light-green Honda Civic on Highway 19 shortly after 1 a.m. is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.