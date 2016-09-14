New commercial space to be built at former Hilo Hattie location

The former Hilo Hattie building at Prince Kuhio Plaza is being torn down to make way for new commercial space.

Daniel Kea, mall general manager, said the new building is expected to be complete the first half of next year. Demolition started Monday.

The new structure essentially will be the same size — about 13,000 square feet — but will not have a split-level floor as did the former retail space.

Kea said that makes it easier to lease. The old building also needed a new roof, which influenced the decision to build anew.

Kea said the new building can accommodate at least three tenants; two have been selected, but he said he wasn’t able to disclose their names or type of business.

Hilo Hattie closed its Hilo and Kailua-Kona locations in early 2015.

The mall also is lining up tenants for the former Sports Authority location, Kea said. That business closed July 30.

Kea said two tenants are looking to move into that space in mid or late 2017.

