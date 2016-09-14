New commercial space to be built at former Hilo Hattie location
The former Hilo Hattie building at Prince Kuhio Plaza is being torn down to make way for new commercial space.
Daniel Kea, mall general manager, said the new building is expected to be complete the first half of next year. Demolition started Monday.
The new structure essentially will be the same size — about 13,000 square feet — but will not have a split-level floor as did the former retail space.
Kea said that makes it easier to lease. The old building also needed a new roof, which influenced the decision to build anew.
Kea said the new building can accommodate at least three tenants; two have been selected, but he said he wasn’t able to disclose their names or type of business.
Hilo Hattie closed its Hilo and Kailua-Kona locations in early 2015.
The mall also is lining up tenants for the former Sports Authority location, Kea said. That business closed July 30.
Kea said two tenants are looking to move into that space in mid or late 2017.
Email Tom Callis at tcallis@hawaiitribune-herald.com.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.