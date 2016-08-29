National Parks Service redoing Puukohola Heiau study

The public is getting another chance to weigh in on the designation of Puukohola Heiau as a national historic landmark, as the National Park Service conducts a study that could enlarge or decrease the size of the site itself.

First designated a historic landmark in 1962, the heiau is one of 33 historic landmarks in the state and seven on the Big Island carrying the federal recognition. The designation affords certain protections from nearby public and private development that could have an adverse impact.

The stone heiau at Kawaihae is one of the last major structures believed sacred by Native Hawaiians that was built in Hawaii before outside influences altered ancient Hawaiian life permanently. Constructed in 1790-1791 by Kamehameha I, it ultimately led to his unification of the Hawaiian Islands and its people by 1810.

The other Big Island landmarks are Honokohau Settlement, Kamakahonu, Keauhou Holua Slide, Mauna Kea Adz Quarry, Mookini Heiau, and the South Point Complex.

It’s unclear why the Puukohola Heiau was singled out for a new study. Patty Henry, historian for the National Park Service National Historic Landmarks Program, said the agency wanted to update information that was collected during the first study, and add more information to update the study to more stringent standards than were in place in the 1960s.

“It’s really going back and re-looking at it, to be sure we have the best documentation,” Henry said Friday. “We want the document to be up-to-date and the best it can be.”

The results of the study could change the size of the property where the heiau is located, but wouldn’t remove the site from the list, she said. But in general, it’s about making the study reflect the best knowledge about the site.

It’s a long process.

Once the study is complete, it’s presented to a committee of the National Park System Advisory Board, which makes recommendations to the board. The board, in turn, reports to the secretary of the interior.

When the study is scheduled for review, there’s a 60-day comment period when comments can be submitted in writing.

The committee meets only twice a year, so it’s possible the study won’t come up for review until late next year, Henry said.

The study was announced to Mayor Billy Kenoi in a July 6 notice. He couldn’t be reached for comment by press time Friday.

The National Historic Landmarks Program recognizes properties of exceptional national significance in the nation’s history, architecture, archaeology,engineering and culture. Properties are recognized if they possess exceptional value or quality in illustrating or interpreting the heritage of the United States.

Email Nancy Cook Lauer at ncook-lauer@westhawaiitoday.com.