Mumps cases continue increase

The Hawaii Department of Health reports another nine cases of mumps confirmed on the Big Island in the past week, bringing the total to 33 in 2017.

Health officials expect additional cases of the highly infectious virus.

Statewide, there have been 452 cases confirmed this year, with one case on Maui, 33 on Hawaii Island, 40 on Kauai and 378 on Oahu.

Health advisories emphasize the best mumps prevention is MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination.

People with suspected mumps are asked to self-isolate for nine days after salivary glands swell. Those who haven’t been vaccinated but get exposed to mumps shouldn’t travel, go to work or travel for 12-25 days after exposure.

People are advised to get vaccinated if: they’ve never been; they had one dose five or more years ago or they got two doses 10 or more years ago.

Those born before 1957 are presumed to have been exposed to mumps and don’t need vaccination.