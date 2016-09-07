Mountain View man sentenced for slew of offenses

KEALAKEKUA — A man who allegedly threatened a judge, his then-girlfriend, burglarized his neighbor and had three firearms illegally was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison Tuesday morning.

Ronald Kong, 33, of Mountain View was originally charged with 39 counts and pleaded guilty to 11 of them.

The 11 to which he pleaded guilty were three counts of second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, two counts of having a loaded firearm on a public highway, one count of first-degree burglary and three counts of prohibited ownership of a firearm by a felon.

Third Circuit Court Judge Melvin Fujino sentenced Kong, as both Hilo circuit judges recused themselves from the case. Kong allegedly threatened a sitting Hilo judge, but has not been charged in that case.

On Jan. 4, Kong reportedly forced his then-girlfriend into a stolen truck. The victim told police Kong kicked her in the right side, grabbed her hair and forced her into the truck’s cab and then drove to Panaewa Park, pulled out a black .22 caliber handgun and told her if she left him, he would shoot her.

She was later diagnosed with a fractured rib at Hilo Medical Center.

Kong was spotted by police Jan. 12 while driving south on Highway 11 near Kukui Camp Road in Mountain View. Police said Kong fled into thick brush to avoid capture.

He was taken into custody Jan. 17 at an Ainaloa subdivision home after a weeklong manhunt.

In the truck, police reportedly recovered an improvised explosive device, which was disarmed by bomb squad technicians; a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun with a round in the chamber and four more in the magazine; a .22-caliber rifle with a round in the chamber; and a .22-caliber pistol with a round in the chamber and 11 in the magazine. The pistol had its serial number removed, documents state.

A search of a Hawaiian Acres property involved the department’s Special Response Team along with Honolulu and federal bomb squads.

The pickup was reportedly stolen from Kong’s neighbor, along with a backpack containing a money belt with more than $7,700 in cash, a moped, a refrigerator and other household goods.

“I didn’t know what happened,” the victim said during a preliminary hearing. “I’m very upset. I’m still finding things that are missing.”

