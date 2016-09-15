More thunderstorms expected for Hawaii Island

A flash flood watch will remain in effect through Friday afternoon as thunderstorms continue to hang over Hawaii Island.

“Conditions remain favorable for thunderstorms for the next day or two,” said Robert Ballard, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Ed Teixeira, Hawaii County Civil Defense interim administrator, said there were reports of flooding from muddy runoff on Highway 19 near Ookala and Honokaa on Wednesday evening.

South Kopua Road in Mountain View was temporarily closed due to flooding with water between 2 and 3 feet deep covering the road. About 200 Hawaii Electric Light Co. customers were without power Wednesday evening, he said.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” Teixeira said.

The heaviest rains so far have fallen over Glenwood, which saw 4.07 inches in 24 hours as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Laupahoehoe received 3.09 inches, followed by Piihonua at 2.96.