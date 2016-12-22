Mental exam ordered in Hilo golf course incident
A mental examination was ordered for a 31-year-old Keaau man who allegedly threatened two people with a BB gun Tuesday morning at Hilo Municipal Golf Course.
Dustin Franklin Eblacas is charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.
According to a police spokeswoman, Eblacas allegedly pointed a gun in the vicinity of a 62-year-old man and 26-year-old woman and made a verbal threat.
The weapon was later determined to be a BB gun and no one was injured, the spokeswoman said.
Police responded to the incident in force, and a video of the incident was posted on the Big Island Thieves Facebook site.
In the video, an officer tackled the shirtless suspect from behind while sirens wailed. Four officers could be seen handcuffing the man and recovering the weapon immediately afterward.
Eblacas made his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Hilo District Judge Harry Freitas maintained his bail at $21,000, ordered the mental examination and set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 to determine Eblacas’ fitness to proceed and mental capacity at the time of the incident.
