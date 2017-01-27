Man who went missing at Hookena ID’d

Police have identified the man who went missing at Hookena Beach Park as 43-year-old Mark Cocucci.

Cocucci, who was last seen Jan. 20, is described as Caucasian, 6-feet-tall, 130-140 pounds with dark brown shoulder-length hair worn in dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing white tights and a blue denim jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.