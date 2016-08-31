Man arrested in stolen county truck
An Ocean View man is being charged with seven offenses after authorities found him in a stolen county vehicle.
On Thursday, officers responded to a 6:38 a.m. report of a burglary at an office of the Department of Public Works on the 81-6300 block of Highway 11 in South Kona.
Responding officers learned that the building was forced open and keys to a 2003 Ford F350 truck were taken and used to remove the truck from the base yard.
On Friday, officers found the truck in Ocean View and arrested the driver, 25-year-old Noa Mamala of Ocean View.
During his arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Mamala was charged Sunday with illegal use of a government vehicle, driving a stolen vehicle, promoting a dangerous drug, possessing drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and two counts of contempt of court. His bail was set at $32,300.
His initial court appearance was Monday.
