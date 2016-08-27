Man accepts plea deal in fatal fight

A 32-year-old Mountain View man admitted to killing a 49-year-old Hilo man in a fight over a woman late last Halloween night.

Kallen Imade pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday in Hilo Circuit Court. Imade was facing a second-degree murder charge for the affray that killed Alfred “Junior” Vea in front of Vea’s Hema Street home in Hilo’s Lanakila Housing area. That charge was reduced in exchange for Imade’s plea. In addition, Imade pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of a dangerous drug and contempt of court, and prosecutors dropped a bail-jumping charge.

Judge Glenn Hara ordered Imade to appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Oct. 25.

According to court documents, Imade went to Vea’s house at about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2015, looking for his former girlfriend, Shanell Mattos. Sources who spoke anonymously said Mattos was in a relationship with Vea, who was estranged from his wife.

Documents state Imade called Vea a derogatory name. Vea then came out of the house and the two men fought.

Afterward, Imade walked away from an unconscious Vea, who was taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment and later flown to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where he died Nov. 4, 2015, from his injuries.

Imade turned himself in to police Nov. 3, 2015, after they issued a bulletin asking the public for information about his whereabouts. He initially was charged with first-degree assault, but the charge was increased after Vea, a prep cook and dishwasher who worked at the Coconut Grill and Nani Maui Gardens, died.

Vea was the father of four sons and two daughters, and at least one of his children witnessed the fatal fight.

Asked by the judge what happened the night of Oct. 31, 2015, Imade said, “Basically, on that date, I got into a fight and (Vea) died.”

Deputy Prosecutor Joseph Lee told the court “the evidence would show that Mr. Imade and Mr. Vea … did enter into a fight initiated by Mr. Imade.”

“While Mr. Vea was on the ground, Mr. Imade punched him to the head numerous times,” Lee said. “Also, Mr. Imade stood up and kicked Mr. Vea in the head several times. As a result of the blows, Mr. Vea did suffer severe and critical injuries to the brain. He died several days later in Queen’s Medical Center.”

If convicted of murder, Imade would have faced a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Under terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors agree not to ask for consecutive sentences for the manslaughter charge, a Class A felony which carries a maximum 20-year prison term, and the drug charge, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Justin Haspe, Imade’s court-appointed attorney, is free to argue for probation for his client.

After Thursday’s hearing, Lee said Vea’s parents, who were in the courtroom, “hadn’t (previously) heard a lot of these details.”

“It’s very difficult for them, losing their son,” Lee said, and added the plea deal “gives them a start at closure.”

