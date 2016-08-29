Madeline strengthens to category 2 hurricane

Hurricane Madeline is forecast to pass south of Hawaii Island late Wednesday or early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in Hilo Tuesday night through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The cyclone, which has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane, was 690 miles east of Hilo on Monday morning.

It was moving west-northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. That track is expected to become more westerly during the next few days as Madeline follows a slight s-curve pattern created by a subtropical ridge.

The hurricane is forecast to strengthen slightly today and Tuesday before weakening the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lester was 1,690 miles east of Hilo on Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, making it a category 3 hurricane. It was moving west at 15 mph.

It’s forecast to maintain hurricane status as it approaches the island Saturday, likely passing it to the north.