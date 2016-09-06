Kona woman killed in head-on crash
A 20-year-old Captain Cook woman died Sunday from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle head-on collision on the Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) just south of the Kamehameha III Highway intersection in Kona.
She has been identified as Breanna Fujimoto of Captain Cook.
Officers responding to a 1:27 p.m. call Saturday determined that Fujimoto was driving a 2016 Honda sedan on Hawaii Belt Road when her car crossed the centerline and collided head-on collision with a 2015 northbound Nissan SUV driven by a 38-year-old Kealakekua woman.
Fujimoto was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where she pronounced dead at 4:19 a.m. Sunday.
The driver of the SUV and her children, an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, were also taken to Kona Community Hospital. The woman and the girl were treated and released from the hospital. The boy was transferred to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu and was listed in stable condition.
It’s not immediately known if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Justin Hooser at 326-4646, ext. 229, or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.
Fujimoto’s death is the 20th traffic fatality this year compared to 15 at this time last year.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.