Kona woman killed in head-on crash

A 20-year-old Captain Cook woman died Sunday from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle head-on collision on the Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) just south of the Kamehameha III Highway intersection in Kona.

She has been identified as Breanna Fujimoto of Captain Cook.

Officers responding to a 1:27 p.m. call Saturday determined that Fujimoto was driving a 2016 Honda sedan on Hawaii Belt Road when her car crossed the centerline and collided head-on collision with a 2015 northbound Nissan SUV driven by a 38-year-old Kealakekua woman.

Fujimoto was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where she pronounced dead at 4:19 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the SUV and her children, an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, were also taken to Kona Community Hospital. The woman and the girl were treated and released from the hospital. The boy was transferred to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu and was listed in stable condition.

It’s not immediately known if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Justin Hooser at 326-4646, ext. 229, or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

Fujimoto’s death is the 20th traffic fatality this year compared to 15 at this time last year.