Kona woman killed in 3-car crash

Police say a 30-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a three-vehicle traffic crash Thursday evening in North Kona near the 28.5 mile marker of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190).

She has been identified as Sarah Thurber of Kailua-Kona.

Officers responding to a 9:26 p.m. call determined Thurber was driving a northbound 2007 Kia sedan when the car crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2016 southbound Jeep SUV driven by a 50-year-old California woman. The crash caused the Jeep to spin and hit a 2016 southbound Hyundai SUV driven by a 49-year-old Nevada woman.

Thurber was taken to North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m. today.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep were taken to Kona Community Hospital, where both are listed in stable condition.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai weren’t injured.

Police don’t yet know if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Thurber’s death is the 21st official traffic fatality this year compared to 15 at this time last year.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646, ext, 229 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.