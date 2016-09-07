Kilauea lava lake visible from overlook

Kilauea’s summit lava lake rose into view this week from the Jaggar overlook as the volcano entered a strong inflationary phase.

As of Wednesday morning, the lake was 52 feet below the floor of Halema‘uma‘u crater, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The lake rises and falls as the volcano switches between inflation and deflation events, which are guided by the amount of pressure inside the magma system underneath the summit.

The latest inflation trend started Monday, but it was unclear how long it might last, said Janet Babb, HVO spokeswoman and geologist.

Matt Patrick, HVO geologist, said inflation showed signs of waning, but it could rise again.

He said the volcano wasn’t doing anything unusual.

“It many ways it’s doing its normal behavior,” Patrick said. “It’s just kind of nice it’s in view of the public now.”

Meanwhile, Kilauea’s other eruption at the Pu‘u ‘O‘o vent on its East Rift Zone continues to send lava into the ocean inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The ocean entry is producing two main lava deltas, where new land is forming.

Babb said a collapse at one of the deltas sent debris 3o to 40 meters in all directions Sept. 5.

“This is why we advise people to keep a safe distance,” she said.

Babb said a lava breakout that started at Pu‘u ‘O‘o last week has stopped flowing.

