Kehena drowning victim identified

Police identified a 43-year-old man who apparently drowned while swimming in rough water Sunday afternoon at Kehena Beach in Puna as 43-year-old Erik Collins of Kapaau.

Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a 12:06 p.m. call about a swimmer in distress. Several people attempted to assist the man back to shore but were unable to get to him due to the rough ocean. Collins was last seen going under the water and his body was later recovered by Fire Rescue personnel approximately 100 feet from shore.

A coroner’s inquest has been opened and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.