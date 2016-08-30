Kapaau man wanted by police

Police are looking for a 22-year-old Kapaau man who is wanted for sexual assault.

Jesulito Juan is wanted on bench warrants after being indicted by a grand jury indictments on two counts of first-degree sexual assault.

He’s described as 5-foot-6, 134 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.