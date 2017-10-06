Kailua-Kona man accused of sex assault, incest faces additional charges
KAILUA-KONA — A second indictment has been filed against a Kailua-Kona man facing additional sex assault and incest charges.
Kimo Kalanikualii Piko was indicted by a grand jury July 11 on two counts of sexual assault in the first degree and incest.
A bench warrant was ordered for his arrest the next day.
Piko, 40, was arrested July 18. The same day, he pleaded not guilty in 3rd Circuit Court.
On Monday, Piko was again indicted by a grand jury on charges of sexual assault in the first degree and incest. According to court documents, on or about Jan.1 to May 1, Piko “knowingly engaged in sexual penetration with a minor … who was less than 14 years old.”
During that same time frame, documents indicate that Piko intentionally committed sexual penetration with a minor who was within the degrees of a family relationship or affinity with which marriage is prohibited, thereby committing incest.
The indictment filed in July alleges the crimes occurred over a four-year period.
According to court documents, on or about May 1, 2011, through Nov. 26, 2015, Piko “knowingly subjected to sexual penetration … a person who was mentally defective, and/or by strong compulsion.”
During that same time period, charging documents also state Piko committed an act of sexual penetration with an individual who was within the degrees of “consanguinity or affinity within which marriage is prohibited.”
Piko is facing a trial date of Jan. 30 for the charges filed in July.
Piko remains in custody.
