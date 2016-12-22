Kahumoku pleads not guilty to sex assault, kidnapping

A well-known Hawaiian musician pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he restrained and sexually assaulted a woman in Ka‘u more than 1 1/2 years ago.

Hilo Circuit Judge Glenn Hara ordered Keoki K. Kahumoku to appear for trial at 9 a.m. April 11 before Kona Circuit Judge Ronald Ibarra.

Kahumoku, 46, of Hilo was indicted by a Kona grand jury Dec. 13 on two counts each of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of kidnapping. The indictment states the alleged offenses occurred between May 5-7, 2015.

According to a police log, Kahumoku was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hilo Medical Center and booked at the Hilo police cellblock.

Kahumoku, whose music is on five Grammy award-winning slack-key compilation albums, appeared in custody during his arraignment in lieu of $150,000 bail. He spoke softly while answering a series of standard questions from the judge, including saying “I am a U.S. citizen” when Hara read a required immigration advisory statement and correcting the judge politely when he used an erroneous first name.

Deputy Public Defender Patrick Munoz requested the judge grant Kahumoku supervised release or to reduce his bail to $50,000 or less. He noted Kahumoku lives in Hilo with his wife, who was present in the courtroom gallery, and added, “He has no (criminal) record.”

Deputy Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen asked the judge to maintain Kahumoku’s bail at $150,000, as recommended by a bail study.

“The defendant is charged with four Class A felonies, two counts of sexual assault in the first degree, both alleging strong compulsion and penetration. In addition, the defendant is charged with two counts of kidnapping,” Waltjen said. “… In the bail study itself, the defendant did … self-report to being diagnosed with bipolar (disorder). … In addition, the defendant did self-report that he … completed substance abuse treatment six months ago.”

Waltjen noted there is an active temporary restraining order by the complainant in the case (which court records indicate is mutual between the parties).

“The state believes there is a serious concern for the public safety as well as the complainant’s,” he said.

Hara maintained the $150,000 bail. He said if Kahumoku is released on bail he’s not to contact the alleged victim and must stay at least 100 yards away from her home and workplace.

The Tribune-Herald does not identify alleged sexual assault victims unless they choose to go public.

