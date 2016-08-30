Isle under hurricane warning

Hawaii Island is under a hurricane warning as officials prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Madeline.

The warning means hurricane conditions are expected Wednesday into early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hawaii County was considering opening emergency shelters.

Ed Teixeira, county interim civil defense director, said shelters could be opened as early as Tuesday if the call is made.

Asked what his main concern is, Teixeira said: “It’s not weakening fast enough.”

Madeline remained a category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. It was 370 miles east of Hilo and moving west at 10 mph as of 11 a.m.

The weather service said it expects Madeline to slowly weaken as it encounters vertical wind shear but remain a “dangerous hurricane” as it passes just south of the island late Wednesday and early Thursday.

The hurricane is forecast to have maximum sustained winds of 105 mph Wednesday morning and 80 mph Thursday morning.

Hurricane Lester was 1,275 miles east of Hilo as of 11 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It’s forecast to pass the island to the north Saturday.