HVO monitoring another lava breakout
A new lava breakout emerged from Kilauea’s Pu‘u ‘O‘o cone, potentially robbing the Kamokuna ocean entry of its supply.
The large breakout started Monday morning at the start of the 61G flow on the cone’s east flank, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
HVO spokeswoman Janet Babb said the breakout still was active Tuesday but was not flowing as vigorously.
If it continues, it is expected to follow a similar path toward the ocean as the 61G flow.
Babb said the breakout could have been caused by an influx in magma in the volcano or a blockage in the tube system.
If it continues, it’s possible it will divert the supply from the 61G flow and extinguish the ocean entry in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park that started in late July. That likely would be a temporary break as another ocean entry could develop from the new flow.
“Ocean entries are very sporadic,” said Babb, adding that a similar pattern was seen in the “Peace Day” flow that started in September 2011.
That resulted in several ocean entries, the last occurring in August 2013.
As of Tuesday, no changes were observed at the ocean entry.
Email Tom Callis at tcallis@hawaiitribune-herald.com.
