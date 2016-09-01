Hurricane watch issued as Lester approaches

We’re not out of the woods yet.

The National Weather Service issued a hurricane watch this morning for Hawaii and Maui counties less than 12 hours after after a dissipating Tropical Storm Madeline left the Big Island.

Forecasters say Lester will pass close to the islands this weekend and could bring more heavy rainfall and strong winds.

That depends on the hurricane’s track, which, as of this morning, showed it passing north of the islands as a weakening category 1 hurricane.

Lester was 715 miles east of Hilo as of 8 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, making it a category 2 hurricane.

The weather service estimates Hilo has a 2 percent chance of seeing hurricane conditions and a 35 percent chance of tropical storm conditions starting late Friday.

Surf could build between 15 and 25 feet.

Heavy rainfall and flooding remains possible, the weather service said.

The island is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. tonight.

Ian Morrison, weather service meteorologist, said Madeline is creating a “tight pressure gradient” as it moves away from the island.

He said Waimea was seeing winds of 45 mph with gusts above 50 mph this morning.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said all county and state services will resume today, including Hele-On bus service and solid waste transfer stations. Parks will reopen following a damage assessment.