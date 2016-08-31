Hurricane warning dropped for Hawaii Island
The National Weather Service dropped a hurricane warning for Hawaii Island today as wind shear takes its toll on Hurricane Madeline.
The island remains under a tropical storm warning with damaging winds, flash flooding and high surf still possible.
As of 11 a.m., Madeline was 95 miles southeast of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
The hurricane is forecast to pass near South Point later today before weakening to a tropical storm.
Derek Wroe, weather service meteorologist, said gusts of up to 60 mph have been reported today in Kohala.
“Some of these areas are getting terrain enhancement,” he said. “They are prone to the strongest winds.”
Surf of 12 to 13 feet was reported in Hilo Bay, Wroe said.
Rainfall of between 3 and 4.5 inches has fallen in windward areas in the past 24 hours.
