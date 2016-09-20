HOPE Services offering breakfast for homeless

Homeless individuals living in or near Hilo are invited to breakfast, a new service provided by HOPE Services Hawaii.

The service began Monday and will continue 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday at the HOPE Resource Center, 166 Kapiolani St. in Hilo.

Showers also are available 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other services include housing assistance, transportation to appointments, financial assistance for move-in costs, help getting IDs, storage lockers and case management support.