High surf warning to be issued for East Hawaii

A high surf warning will be issued Friday afternoon for East Hawaii shores as Hurricane Lester begins its pass to the north.

Bob Burke, National Weather Service meteorologist, said surf could build between 15 and 20 feet Friday evening.

The warning, which will replace a high surf advisory, will extend between Upolu and South points.

Burke said the warning will go into effect by about 4 p.m., a couple hours earlier than planned.

High surf likely will be the biggest impact from Lester following the discontinuance of a hurricane watch this morning.

Winds will be light or moderate and may reach 20 to 25 mph in some areas later today, Burke said.

Lester might also produce localized showers in windward areas Friday and Saturday, he said.

Oahu and Maui County remained under a hurricane watch Friday afternoon.

Ed Teixeira, Hawaii County Civil Defense interim administrator, said he was pleased to see Lester weaken so quickly.

He said the county’s emergency operations center will remain active through Saturday, though at a reduced level..

Teixeira said the storm is forecast to pass 140 miles from Laupahoehoe by about 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Things may start picking up before midnight,” he said.