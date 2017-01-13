Hawaiian to begin nonstop flight between Kauai and Kona
KAILUA-KONA — Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii’s flagship carrier, announced Thursday it will launch once daily non-stop service between Kauai and Kailua-Kona.
It will be the first time in the airline’s history that it will connect Lihue Airport (LIH) and Kona International Airport (KOA) with a direct flight.
“Demand from our kamaaina and visitors for travel between Hawaii Island and Kauai has been growing steadily over the past few years,” said Peter Ingram, chief commercial officer for Hawaiian Airlines in a press release.
“We are proud to now offer our guests direct access between these islands, in addition to our connecting flights through Honolulu or Maui. This gives travelers greater flexibility and convenience when traveling through the Hawaiian Islands.”
The new leg starts Sunday, March 12. Kona departures leave at 9:38 a.m. daily and arrive at 10:36 a.m. on the Garden Isle.
The Lihue-to-Kona leg leaves at 3:44 p.m. and arrives at 4:44 p.m.
”Kauai and Hawaii Island have always had a special relationship as islands at either end of our beautiful chain,” Kirstin Kahaloa, Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce president, said.
“Anything that makes it easier for our local families to travel without stopping in Honolulu, and makes it more convenient for visitors to see more of Hawaii, is a positive development.”
The 263-mile flight becomes Hawaiian’s longest Neighbor Island route, besting its flights between Hilo (ITO) and Honolulu International Airport (HNL) on Oahu by nearly 60 miles.
“Traveling between Lihue and Kona has always required a stop in Honolulu,” said Mark Perriello, Kauai Chamber of Commerce president.
“A direct flight will cut down on travel time and cost for kamaaina and visitors alike.”
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.