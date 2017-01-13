Hawaiian to begin nonstop flight between Kauai and Kona

KAILUA-KONA — Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii’s flagship carrier, announced Thursday it will launch once daily non-stop service between Kauai and Kailua-Kona.

It will be the first time in the airline’s history that it will connect Lihue Airport (LIH) and Kona International Airport (KOA) with a direct flight.

“Demand from our kamaaina and visitors for travel between Hawaii Island and Kauai has been growing steadily over the past few years,” said Peter Ingram, chief commercial officer for Hawaiian Airlines in a press release.

“We are proud to now offer our guests direct access between these islands, in addition to our connecting flights through Honolulu or Maui. This gives travelers greater flexibility and convenience when traveling through the Hawaiian Islands.”

The new leg starts Sunday, March 12. Kona departures leave at 9:38 a.m. daily and arrive at 10:36 a.m. on the Garden Isle.

The Lihue-to-Kona leg leaves at 3:44 p.m. and arrives at 4:44 p.m.

”Kauai and Hawaii Island have always had a special relationship as islands at either end of our beautiful chain,” Kirstin Kahaloa, Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce president, said.

“Anything that makes it easier for our local families to travel without stopping in Honolulu, and makes it more convenient for visitors to see more of Hawaii, is a positive development.”

The 263-mile flight becomes Hawaiian’s longest Neighbor Island route, besting its flights between Hilo (ITO) and Honolulu International Airport (HNL) on Oahu by nearly 60 miles.

“Traveling between Lihue and Kona has always required a stop in Honolulu,” said Mark Perriello, Kauai Chamber of Commerce president.

“A direct flight will cut down on travel time and cost for kamaaina and visitors alike.”