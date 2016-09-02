Hawaii Island no longer on hurricane watch
The National Weather Service has cancelled a hurricane watch for Hawaii County.
As of 5 a.m., Hurricane Lester was about 435 miles east of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 175 miles an hour, moving west-northwest at 14 miles an hour.
Lester is forecast to pass north of the Big Island early Saturday morning.
A high surf advisory has been posted for east-facing shores of Hawaii Island, effective until 6 p.m. A high surf warning will be in effect for east-facing shores from 6 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Saturday. Surf heights of 15 to 25 feet are forecast.
A hurricane watch is in effect for Maui County including the islands of Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe, and the island of Oahu.
