Hawaii Island Chamber to host employment law seminar
The Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce will present the 2016 Hawaii Employment Law Seminar from 8:15 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center’s Moanahoku Hall.
This all-day event will include a complimentary hard copy of the newly revised 2016-17 Hawaii chamber desk manual “Labor and Employment Law for Hawaii Employers,” and continental breakfast and lunch.
The event will feature attorneys from co-sponsor Torkildson, Katz, Moore, Hetherington &Harris, one of Hawaii’s premier business-oriented law firms. The presenters combine their in-depth knowledge of employment law with their longstanding ties to the community to provide practical, effective advice to large and small employers.
This year’s sessions include:
• “Is At Will Dead?”
• Complex Leave Issues.
• Wage &Hour Update.
• Social Media Policies/Employee Handbooks.
• Putting It All Together: Hiring and Firing.
The early-bird registration fee is $325 for Hawaii Island Chamber and SHRM Hawaii members who register and submit payment by Sept. 30. The early-bird rate for nonmembers is $350. After Sept. 30, the fee for members will be $375 and $425 for nonmembers. Discounts also are available for multiple attendees from a single business.
Call the chamber office at 935-7178 or email admin@hicc.biz to register or for more information. Registration forms can be downloaded from the chamber website www.hicc.biz.
