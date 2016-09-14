‘Habitual property crime perpetrator’ to face trial

A 48-year-old Pahoa woman charged with being a habitual property criminal has 38 prior convictions including 15 on felony charges, according to court documents.

Bella Rita Carvalho has felony convictions dating back to 1993, with charges including burglary, forgery, theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, promoting a dangerous drug, unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle and escape.

Carvalho was arrested Sept. 7 for a Sept. 3 burglary in which power tools, jewelry, household items, personal documents and blank checks were taken from a home on 15th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Puna.

She was charged with 10 counts of forgery plus burglary, theft, promoting a harmful drug, four counts of unauthorized possession of confidential information, and habitual property crime, a new law passed during this year’s legislative session.

“Habitual property crime perpetrator” is defined in the law as having three convictions for property crimes in the five years prior to the current offense or offenses, regardless of whether those property crimes are felonies, misdemeanors or petty misdemeanors. Habitual property crime is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The burglary charge is a Class B felony carrying a potential 10-year prison term upon conviction.

According to court documents, Carvalho admitted to police she forcefully entered the home through a sliding door and took the checks and other items, which police valued at $2,280. Among the items allegedly taken were 45 clonazepam pills, a prescription tranquilizer sold under the trade name Klonopin.

She also reportedly admitted breaking into a mailbox on Ainaloa Boulevard and stealing checks. Documents state Carvalho told police she was going to use the checks to buy food and clothing at Wal-Mart.

Carvalho, whose bail was set at $195,000, made her initial court appearance Monday.

Deputy Public Defender Austin Hsu requested Carvalho be freed on supervised release or her bail be reduced, while Deputy Prosecutor Glenn Shiigi asked Hilo District Judge Peter Bresciani to maintain bail, noting Carvalho served at least two prison terms for property crimes.

“I’ve seen lower bail in homicide cases and I’m wondering about that,” Bresciani said. “What’s your thought about that, Mr. Shiigi? Not whether Ms. Carvalho has a stellar past — which she doesn’t.”

“Apparently, she’s not learned anything from going to prison,” Shiigi said.

Bresciani maintained Carvalho’s bail and ordered her to return Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. On Tuesday, prior to the scheduled hearing, however, prosecutors filed information charges against Carvalho, which takes the case out of district court and moves it to Hilo Circuit Court, where trial will be set.

Email John Burnett at jburnett@hawaiitribune-herald.com.