Grant to fund hoary bat conservation plan
The state of Hawaii will receive $3.8 million in federal grant funding for efforts to protect endangered species through improved land management practices.
The grant comes from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Twenty states will receive a total of $44.8 million.
On Hawaii Island, funding will go toward creating a conservation plan for the endangered Hawaiian hoary bat, the state’s official land mammal.
The conservation plan is intended to help protect the bat during timber and biomass harvests throughout the islands, and will be developed by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources along with members of the Hawaii Forest Industry Association and biomass industry.
According to a release from U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz’s office, the conservation plan will “result in a better understanding of the (bat’s) status and distribution in commercial forest stands…and conserve the (bat) while allowing sustainable forest management practices.”
A total of $395,000 has been allocated for developing the plan, which will go into effect on all islands.
On Oahu, $2 million in funding will go toward permanently protecting the Helemano Wilderness Area, a known bat habitat.
Other projects funded by the federal grant include developing the Kauai Seabird Habitat Conservation Program and purchasing an easement on Maui’s Kaluaaha Ranch for conservation purposes.
