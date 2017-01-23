Flash flood victim ID’d

Police have identified a 47-year-old Honokaa woman who apparently drowned during flash flooding Saturday night as Beth R. Radl.

Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a 10:42 p.m. call Saturday that Radl had tried to cross a “river” of rushing water near her home on the 3900 block of Kahana Drive, when she was swept away by the knee-high water.

Her body was located at 5:29 a.m. Sunday in a stream about a quarter-mile away.

A coroner’s inquest has been opened and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.