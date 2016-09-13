Fire disrupts traffic near Ling’s Chop Suey House

Drivers experienced traffic tieups, and shoppers dealt with heavy smoke, this morning due to a fire at Ling’s Chop Suey House in the Puainako Town Center.

There were no injuries but a large contingent of numerous firefighters and law-enforcement officers responded to fight the fire and direct traffic. Witnesses worried that the fire could spread to other businesses in the large shopping center. But the fire was doused and traffic flow returned to normal within an hour.

For more details, read Wednesday’s print edition of the Tribune-Herald.