Fire burns 770 acres

A brush fire at Pohakuloa Training Area is contained, but motorists on Saddle Road might still see smoke from pockets that continue to smolder, a U.S. Army spokesman said Friday.

The fire was reported Wednesday in the Keamuku Maneuver Area and burned more than 770 acres. Shifting winds and dry conditions caused the fire to spread rapidly.

The exact cause was still being determined.

More than 17,000 gallons of water were used to douse the fire. “Dozer lines” also were used to create a perimeter. Firefighters think the brush fire flared up from an earlier fire Jan. 26 after smoldering underground.

The spokesman said the burn area will be monitored for the next few weeks to catch any flareups.