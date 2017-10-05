Evans resigns as state House majority leader: Nakashima named vice speaker in wake of rail bailout vote

One Big Island state representative moved down in the House power structure Wednesday and another moved up.

Rep. Cindy Evans stepped down as House majority leader in the wake of a tense special session putting the state on the hook for Honolulu’s troubled $9 billion rail project. Representatives were pressured by leadership to pass the bailout bill as it was drafted in closed-door sessions of House and Senate leadership and were told there would be no amendments.

Evans, D-Kona, North Kohala, South Kohala, offered to resign the leadership position Sept. 1, the last day of the weeklong special session, after telling Speaker Scott Saiki she had to vote no on the bill.

Saiki accepted her resignation Wednesday, announcing in a press release the decision came “after much consideration.”

Saiki named Rep. Mark Nakashima, D-Hamakua, Hilo, vice speaker and appointed Oahu Democrat Rep. Della Au Belatti, previously vice speaker, majority leader. Both voted yes on the rail bailout bill.

“I am pleased to join the leadership team and to provide a neighbor island voice and advocacy into House decision-making,” Nakashima said.

The vice speaker takes over the chamber in the speaker’s absence and organizes ceremonial functions, as well as contributes to leadership decisions.

Evans was named in May as majority leader — which, in addition to the speaker and vice speaker, is one of the top three positions in the 51-member House. The majority leader is the chief spokesperson for the majority party.

Evans will assume Nakashima’s chairmanship of the Economic Development and Business Committee.

“That is obviously a good chairmanship,” especially for West Hawaii, which is an economic driver, said House majority spokeswoman Carolyn Tanaka.

Evans said she’s looking forward to chairing the committee. One of her first priorities will be increasing broadband capabilities, especially on the Big Island and other neighbor islands. Other areas of focus will be ocean energy, robotics and the film industry, she said.

“I’d like to help build a strong economy that can be more resilient during an economic downturn,” Evans said. “I will be focused on helping our economy.”

With Nakashima’s appointment and with Kauai Rep. Dee Morikawa as majority floor leader, neighbor island representatives continue to occupy two of the top four positions in House leadership, the press release noted.

Senate Bill 4 increased by 1 percent the statewide tax on hotels and other accommodations of less than 180 days, with the proceeds going into a $2.4 billion bailout for the overbudget Honolulu rail project.

Big Island representatives were torn between toeing the line and representing their constituents, who seemed overwhelmingly opposed to the bill.

The special session was especially difficult for Evans, who won re-election last year by a slim 176-vote margin to primary challenger David Tarnas, who announced he’ll try again next year.

“I really listened to my community and my island,” Evans said. “After giving consideration to everyone, I felt that was the right vote for the community and the island.”

