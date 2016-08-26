Dog rescued from ground crack at KMC
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park rangers on Wednesday rescued a dog that had fallen 30 feet into a ground crack.
The Hawaii Island Humane Society took the female dog, which was “very famished and very scared” but otherwise not injured, to the Keaau shelter, said Jessica Ferracane, park spokeswoman.
The crack, which is 5 feet wide at the top, is located behind water tanks at Kilauea Military Camp, she said.
Workers heard it whimpering and called rangers, who used a ladder to make the rescue.
The dog, which has a red collar, had been seen running loose in the park as early as Aug. 1, Ferracane said.
Greg Wong, shelter manager, said she didn’t have any tags.
“She’s just a little shy right now,” he said. “Hopefully we can work something out for her.”
The shelter can be reached at 966-5458.
