Despite delays, work moves forward on senior housing facility
A nonprofit hoping to build senior housing and a veterans service center say plans are underway with early phases of construction set to finish this month.
Hawaii Island Veterans Memorial Inc., a 19-year-old veterans development group, wants to build a 75-unit senior-housing facility, along with a combined veterans service center and medical clinic, on a 7.5-acre parcel of land on Kawili Street.
The group signed a lease with the county more than a decade ago. But plans stalled in 2008, when federal, state and county funding commitments fell through due to the recession, said Bob Williams, project manager and Hawaii Island Veterans chairman.
Williams told the Tribune-Herald this week things are once again moving forward. Earlier this year, the group received its first increment of a $425,000 state Department of Defense grant which it’s using to fund a $300,000 common-use driveway entrance and sewer connection on the property, projects which are underway. Driveway construction is estimated to cost at least $300,000.
“We’re just pressing on with what we can do right now,” Williams said.
The group next wants to consign its lease of the upper portion of the property — about 5.5 acres where the 75-unit complex is planned — to EAH Housing, Inc., a nonprofit housing development corporation which has committed to funding the housing. EAH wants construction to start in 2018, Williams said.
Williams said the housing complex will be an “affordable senior independent living community.”
It will include a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units along with a multi-purpose activity center and a dining area.
Housing preference would be given to veterans and their spouses ages 62 and up who earn between 60 to 80 percent of HUD median-income limit. The complex is estimated to cost between $38-$40 million.
Funding for the veterans service center — estimated to cost between $6-$8 million — hasn’t been secured.
The group says it is seeking funding through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. If that doesn’t happen, it will look at alternative sources, Williams said.
“If we don’t have a firm commitment from the VA within the next 18 months, we will pursue another service provider,” he said. “They would then build a facility, occupy it and lease space to the VA.”
The center — estimated to be 10,500 square feet — is slated for the lower portion of the Kawili land.
It’s designed as a “one-stop shop” for veterans services, Williams said, and would also include a combined out-patient medical clinic, currently located at the Hilo Medical Center. The current veterans service center is located on Lanihuli Street.
Williams said there are more than 25,000 active military, veterans and eligible seniors on the island who could benefit from the project once complete. The group is also raising money this year through it’s annual “East Hawaii Jazz &Blues Festival” on Oct. 30.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.