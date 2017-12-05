Council defers measure authorizing eminent domain of KS land in Pahala

A communication breakdown was to blame Monday for a Hawaii County Council resolution authorizing eminent domain of Kamehameha Schools’ land catching the trust by surprise.

Albert Nahale-a, KS’ senior director of regional strategies for Hawaii Island, said the organization knew the county was interested in the 42.5-acre site in Pahala to build a wastewater treatment plant, but was not aware eminent domain was being sought until contacted by the Tribune-Herald last week.

The County Council voted to defer the measure during a Finance Committee meeting to give the county and KS more time to talk story about the issue. Governments use eminent domain to force an owner to sell land for public use.

“We have been in discussion with Kamehameha Schools about the property,” said Bill Kucharski, county Environmental Management director. “What didn’t happen was a communication to them that it was coming up to the Council today. That was an error on our part.”

One area of confusion was whether KS is allowed to voluntarily sell land.

Kucharski said it was his understanding it can’t, which is why a “friendly eminent domain” action was being sought.

But Nahale-a said that’s not the case.

“We can and do sell land,” he said.

The property is located between Highway 11 and Maile Street. It currently is used as a macadamia nut orchard.

The county is under a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency order to close gang cesspools in Pahala and Naalehu.

Kucharski said the county needs to have the Pahala treatment plant operational by 2020 to be in compliance.

Email Tom Callis at tcallis@hawaiitribune-herald.com.