Corbin charged with traffic offenses

A 30-year-old man arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault has been charged with six traffic offenses for an incident in Kona on Sept. 8.

At 9:35 a.m. Thursday, Joshua Michael Corbin, who has no permanent address but frequents the Ocean View area, was charged with reckless driving, failure to obey a police officer, fraudulent use of a license plate, resisting an order to stop, driving without no-fault insurance and driving without a license. He was released from police custody after posting $4,500 bail. His initial court appearance has been scheduled for Oct. 20 in Kona District Court.

Detectives from the Juvenile Aid Section, which is responsible for investigating sexual assaults, continue to investigate the sexual assault allegation.