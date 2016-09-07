Community education meeting in Hilo tonight

Hawaii Island residents have another opportunity tonight to weigh in on ways to improve the state’s education system.

Education leaders are holding a community meeting in Hilo to collect feedback about the state Department of Education and Board of Education’s Joint Strategic Plan.

The multiyear strategic plan outlines goals to help Hawaii students better succeed. The plan was last updated in 2012. It’s now under review for 2017-20.

The meeting runs 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Hilo District Annex Office, 450 Waianuenue Avenue, Room 2. It is free and open to the public. It’s the second community meeting to take place on the Big Island this summer. Dozens of administrators and school staff attended a similar meeting in Waimea last month.

Feedback is being used to draft revisions. The DOE hopes to present a final plan to the BOE in December, which will also be use during next year’s budget process and to guide future board policies, according to the DOE’s website.