Committee postpones decision on UH-Hilo aviation program
A University of Hawaii Board of Regents committee on Thursday postponed deciding whether to give a preliminary OK to a new UH-Hilo aviation program.
The Committee on Academic and Student Affairs wants a “more detailed analysis on potential risks and related issues” before making a decision, UH spokesman Dan Meisenzahl said, and will probably re-discuss the matter in February or March.
Ultimately, the program would need approval from the full board. It would then be implemented with a provisional status in fall 2017.
If approved, the proposal would create a new bachelor’s degree in aeronautical sciences at UH-Hilo, the first four-year aviation program in the state. It would be funded initially with reserve money. Eventually, it would be sustained using tuition revenue.
