Big Island gets nearly $1M in HUD grant funds to battle homelessness

Projects by three Big Island organizations will receive almost a tenth of more than $11.5 million the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending to Hawaii to help fight the uphill battle against homelessness.

The funds come in the form of 45 grants to be disbursed in varying amounts to 10 agencies throughout the state, according to a release from HUD.

The grants will fund 19 projects on neighbor islands to the tune of just less than $2.15 million. The rest of the funding, nearly $9.4 million, is headed to fund 18 projects on Oahu.

Seven Hawaii Island projects by HOPE Services Inc., Hawaii Island Home for Recovery and Steadfast Housing Development Corp. are set to receive just shy of $975,000. Every funded project focuses on permanent housing solutions rather than emergency, temporary housing strategies.

According to the 2016 statewide Point in Time Count — Hawaii’s best mechanism to put figures to homelessness annually — the state’s homeless population grew by 301 people, or 3.95 percent, from 2015-16. The current homeless total throughout all islands is estimated at 7,921.

Based on national figures, Hawaii has the dubious honor of having the highest per capita rate of homelessness in the nation.

On Hawaii Island, homelessness jumped more than 12 percent from 2015-16, following staggering increases of 43 percent and 56 percent in the two previous years, respectively.

“Homelessness is an urgent problem, and these funds will help homeless individuals and families get back on their feet and find a place to live,” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said in a press release.

The remaining federal money heading to neighbor islands will fund nine projects on Maui, which were collectively granted just more than $1 million, and one project on Kauai, which was awarded roughly $22,000.