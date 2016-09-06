Big Island Fair canceled
KAILUA-KONA — The Big Island Fair, scheduled for Sept. 8-11 at Old Kona Airport Park, has been canceled.
E.K. Fernandez Shows Inc., the fair’s organizer, said because of the Kawaihae port’s closure on Tuesday in anticipation of Hurricane Madeline, the barge carrying equipment from Kauai was not able to arrive.
It instead brought the equipment to Honolulu, said the statement. When it arrived in Honolulu, the company said it needed to be removed from the pier and stored until it could be reshipped.
The company said the equipment could not be shipped to Kawaihae in time to set up and run the fair.
E.K. Fernandez said the company anticipates they will be able to ship everything to Hilo in time for the Hawaii County Fair, scheduled to open on Sept. 22.
It’s unknown if the Big Island Fair will be rescheduled. “Depending on a number of factors,” the company said, there’s a possibility for an October fair here following the Maui Fair.”
