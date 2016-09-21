‘Beloved’ banyans; Some Honomu residents concerned about fate of trees

Tree lovers in Honomu plan to show support for their pair of “beloved banyan trees” during a community meeting tonight.

The pair of decades-old trees at Honomu Park have grown together so much that many residents speak about them as if they are one, even though, technically, they were planted separately, according to oral history.

Townsfolk gather to tell stories, visitors take memorable photos in front of the iconic trees and shade is used to keep cool during community events.

Unfortunately, the trees developed a bad case of bed head — their limbs have gone wild (and so have their roots). That triggered a request from a nearby property owner that the county intervene.

The fate of the trees rests in the hands of the county Department of Parks and Recreation, and many in the community thought a bevy of chainsaws would soon arrive.

“We really don’t want to see that happen, unless there’s no other choice,” said Stone Willow, who lives near the trees and hopes they can be spared.

Concerned residents, including Willow, sought relief. They wanted the county to get an assessment from a certified arborist to determine if there is a way to trim the trees instead of cutting them. They dream of protecting septic systems from banyan roots and protecting roofs from the limbs while keeping the trees healthy for future parkgoers. If the arborist decides the trees need to be cut down, Willow said, he’ll accept that.

Willow and others planned to make their voices heard during tonight’s community meeting (6 p.m. at Hilo Coast United Church of Christ in Honomu). But their voices already were heard.

Jason Armstrong, public information officer for Parks and Recreation, said public safety is the top priority, but the trees will indeed get an expert’s input.

“We’re going to be granting the community’s request to seek the input of an arborist,” Armstrong said. “We want to find a solution that meets the needs of all of the stakeholders.”

That means property owners, park visitors and the health and safety of the trees.

“We’d like to keep the trees,” Armstrong said. “We want to avoid creating a liability. We want to protect the neighboring property. We want to maintain it as a safe and interesting area for the public to enjoy.”

Email Jeff Hansel at jhansel@hawaiitribune-herald.com.